Townies, shield your eyes: Ohio University is back in session next Monday and the students are headed back to Athens. That’s the circle of life, and all. This week, we are ranking our favorite movies that feature college life, or are at least set at a college:
Messenger Editor Tyler Buchanan
1. Animal House
2. Legally Blonde
3. Drumline
4. Back to School
5. Pitch Perfect
Staff journalist Heather Willard
1. Legally Blonde
2. Good Will Hunting
3. Rules of Attraction
4. Remember the Titans
5. Caddyshack
Staff journalist Sydney Dawes
1. Accepted
2. Mona Lisa Smile
3. Legally Blonde
4. Monsters University
5. The Waterboy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.