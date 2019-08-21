They’re Back
Ohio University will soon be back in session and the streets will once again be full of local college students.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Townies, shield your eyes: Ohio University is back in session next Monday and the students are headed back to Athens. That’s the circle of life, and all. This week, we are ranking our favorite movies that feature college life, or are at least set at a college:

Messenger Editor Tyler Buchanan

1. Animal House

2. Legally Blonde

3. Drumline

4. Back to School

5. Pitch Perfect

Staff journalist Heather Willard

1. Legally Blonde

2. Good Will Hunting

3. Rules of Attraction

4. Remember the Titans

5. Caddyshack

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. Accepted

2. Mona Lisa Smile

3. Legally Blonde

4. Monsters University

5. The Waterboy

