Famed comedian and actor Steve Martin turns 74 today, and to celebrate we are ranking our favorite movies and TV shows the star appeared in.

Staff Journalist Heather Willard

1. The Pink Panther

2. Cheaper by the Dozen

3. Little Shop of Horrors

4. Three Amigos

5. The Prince of Egypt

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. Cheaper by the Dozen

2. The Pink Panther

3. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

4. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

5. Sgt. Bilko

Load comments