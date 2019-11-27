This Wednesday before Thanksgiving, we’re counting our blessings. It’s the season to do so, after all. Here are a few things we are most grateful for this month. Happy Thanksgiving!
Staff reporter Heather Willard
1. A warm, safe home with loving folks to share it with
2. Those who give back — without them this world would be much drearier
3. Coffee
4. The opportunity to tell the stories of this community
5. You, our readers. We write the news for you, but you all also create the news.
Staff journalist Sydney Dawes
1. Coffee, coffee, coffee
2. An awesome pagination staff — they make our stories look amazing
3. People who support local journalism
4. Pets and house plants
5. My planner, without which I would be lost
