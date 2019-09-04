Today is National Wildlife Day! It’s a day intended to highlight conservation efforts all around the world, and support those seeking to maintain our environment and the species it supports. There are many ways we could celebrate this day — we’re ranking our favorite books with animals named in the title.

Staff journalist Heather Willard

1. The Raven Boys, by Maggie Steifvater

2. The Wolves of Mercy Falls, by Maggie Steifvater

3. The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, by C.S. Lewis

4. The Velveteen Rabbit, by Margery Williams

5. I know why the Caged Bird Sings, by Maya Angelou

Editor Tyler Buchanan

1. Of Mice and Men, by John Steinbeck

2. Animal Farm, by George Orwell

3. If You Give a Moose a Muffin, by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond

4. To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

5. Lord of the Flies, by William Golding

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

2. The Silence of the Lambs, by Thomas Harris

3. The Good Dog, by Avi

4. The Rainbow Fish, by Marcus Pfister

5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle

Load comments