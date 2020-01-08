Ziggy Stardust would have turned 72 today, but Starman is out there among the stars and has been since his passing in 2016. That’s right, today we’re celebrating David Bowie for his contributions to the music world. Here are some of our favorite tracks he’s left for us to enjoy.
Interim Editor Heather Willard
1. Heroes (Heroes, 1977)
2. Ashes to Ashes (Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), 1980)
3. Space Oddity (David Bowie, 1969)
4. Starman (The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972)
5. Fashion (Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), 1980)
Staff journalist Sydney Dawes
1. Golden Years (Station to Station, 1976)
2. Fame (Young Americans, 1975)
3. Modern Love (Let’s Dance, 1983)
4. Suffragette City (The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972)
5. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.