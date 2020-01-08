Ziggy Stardust would have turned 72 today, but Starman is out there among the stars and has been since his passing in 2016. That’s right, today we’re celebrating David Bowie for his contributions to the music world. Here are some of our favorite tracks he’s left for us to enjoy.

Interim Editor Heather Willard

1. Heroes (Heroes, 1977)

2. Ashes to Ashes (Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), 1980)

3. Space Oddity (David Bowie, 1969)

4. Starman (The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972)

5. Fashion (Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), 1980)

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. Golden Years (Station to Station, 1976)

2. Fame (Young Americans, 1975)

3. Modern Love (Let’s Dance, 1983)

4. Suffragette City (The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972)

5. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972)

