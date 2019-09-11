There’s a new Our Town documentary from WOUB coming out, and this time it will be focused on Gallipolis. We have some ideas on what filmmaker Evan Shaw could do for his next Our Town documentaries. (Well, most of our ideas are for towns ...)

Staff Journalist Heather Willard

1. Zaleski State Forest

2. New Straitsville/Little Cities of Black Diamonds

3. Point Pleasant, WV

4. Granville (and all it’s hauntings)

5. Marietta

Editor Tyler Buchanan

1. McArthur

2. Amesville

3. Zaleski

4. Albany

5. Glouster

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. Yellow Springs

2. Zaleski

3. Marietta

4. Guernsey County

5. Chillicothe

