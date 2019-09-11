There’s a new Our Town documentary from WOUB coming out, and this time it will be focused on Gallipolis. We have some ideas on what filmmaker Evan Shaw could do for his next Our Town documentaries. (Well, most of our ideas are for towns ...)
Staff Journalist Heather Willard
1. Zaleski State Forest
2. New Straitsville/Little Cities of Black Diamonds
3. Point Pleasant, WV
4. Granville (and all it’s hauntings)
5. Marietta
Editor Tyler Buchanan
1. McArthur
2. Amesville
3. Zaleski
4. Albany
5. Glouster
Staff journalist Sydney Dawes
1. Yellow Springs
2. Zaleski
3. Marietta
4. Guernsey County
5. Chillicothe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.