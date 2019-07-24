It’s hot outside, and with the hotter temperatures come plans of cooler activities. Here are some of our favorite ways to chill out during days like these.
Staff reporter Heather Willard
1. Walking to the store for ice cream/slushees
2. Going swimming at Strouds or Snowden
3. Hammocking besides the Hocking River
4. Dancing in rainstorms or sprinklers
5. Driving with the windows down
Student intern Julie Ciotola
1. Popsicles
2. Eat a Wendy’s frosty
3. Drink iced tea, preferably passionfruit
4. Swim
5. Find shade and distract yourself with a good book
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.