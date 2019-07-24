Kiddie Pool

An Athens lifeguard keeps a close eye on the kiddie swimmers in this 2017 Messenger file photo.

It’s hot outside, and with the hotter temperatures come plans of cooler activities. Here are some of our favorite ways to chill out during days like these.

Staff reporter Heather Willard

1. Walking to the store for ice cream/slushees

2. Going swimming at Strouds or Snowden

3. Hammocking besides the Hocking River

4. Dancing in rainstorms or sprinklers

5. Driving with the windows down

Student intern Julie Ciotola

1. Popsicles

2. Eat a Wendy’s frosty

3. Drink iced tea, preferably passionfruit

4. Swim

5. Find shade and distract yourself with a good book

