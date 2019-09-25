There are many “weird holidays” that celebrate the world of comics — one of them is National Comic Book Day on Sept. 25. Here is a list of our favorite comic books and strips. (Web comics included.)

Editor Tyler Buchanan

1. Calvin and Hobbes

2. Peanuts

3. Baby Blues

4. Far Side

5. Pearls Before Swine

6. Funky Winkerbean

7. Zits

8. Non Sequitur

9. Mutts

10. The Lockhorns

Staff journalist Heather Willard

1. XKCD

2. Yes, I’m Hot In This

3. JL8

4. Cassandra Comics

5. B.C.

6. Calvin and Hobbes

7. Homestuck

8. Wolverine vs. Deadpool

9. The Unbelievable Gwenpool

10. Watchmen

