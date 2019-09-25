There are many “weird holidays” that celebrate the world of comics — one of them is National Comic Book Day on Sept. 25. Here is a list of our favorite comic books and strips. (Web comics included.)
Editor Tyler Buchanan
1. Calvin and Hobbes
2. Peanuts
3. Baby Blues
4. Far Side
5. Pearls Before Swine
6. Funky Winkerbean
7. Zits
8. Non Sequitur
9. Mutts
10. The Lockhorns
Staff journalist Heather Willard
1. XKCD
2. Yes, I’m Hot In This
3. JL8
4. Cassandra Comics
5. B.C.
6. Calvin and Hobbes
7. Homestuck
8. Wolverine vs. Deadpool
9. The Unbelievable Gwenpool
10. Watchmen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.