Skepticism is good. Don’t believe everything you read or hear.
But like all good things, it has extremes that are not commendable. Some people doubt things that are so well established that their disbelief is silly or crazy.
There are serious flat-earthers. Some have doubted the moon-landing 50 years ago. Reports of mass-shootings, like the massacre at Sandy Hook, have been disputed. Some parents suspect vaccines of causing autism. Climate change is notorious as a scientific finding that is repudiated. The most reprehensible, in my opinion, is the denial that millions of Jewish people were killed in Germany under the Nazi government.
Questions are reasonable whenever extraordinary events or ideas are discussed. But there are those who reject the consensus and suspect a hoax. They cultivate a distrust that goes beyond normal validation and testing. They think that the rest of the world has been fooled, that there is a grand conspiracy to mislead and take advantage of everyone’s credulity.
This is fear that becomes paranoia, suspecting grand conspiracies. These people think there is secret information being kept from public scrutiny and that alternative insight is available to only a few.
While we appropriately investigate and revise public accounts of reality, departing from prevailing ideas too much isolates and disturbs normal thought. Some doubters might simply enjoy the attention they get for being so obviously out of step with current settled opinion. They can cite historical figures like Galileo whose ideas are accepted later despite rejection in their own times.
Sure we should doubt. Of course crowds can march to ignorant or wicked tunes. But we must question ourselves if we think that we are the only ones who know the truth.
