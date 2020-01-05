An eighteenth century American diarist, William Byrd, mentions most mornings that he danced his dance. This occurs often after his breakfast of milk, sometimes still warm from the cow. It’s not definite but I assume he is recording his bowel movement each day as a feature worth noting. Reference to such aspects of bodily function are often considered uncouth, but he might have thought no one but he would read it. These diaries did not come to light until the twentieth century.
We have much literature about food, its preparation, digestion, and incorporation. There is a big business in dealing with heartburn and stomach distress. Even less pleasant are remedies for inadequate evacuation of bodily waste, what’s left after the process of nutrition. But that too is a necessary part of life’s sustenance activity.
There’s a movie about the most dangerous aspect of this process, disposal of the result, “Mr. Toilet: The World’s #2 Man.” Plumbing to deal with this is very recent and unfortunately expensive. The fictional Mr. Crapper is famous for his presumed invention of the flushing toilet. Much more like this is needed in today’s poor world.
It is so luxurious that we Americans flush our toilets with drinking water, except in Flint MI. Gardeners have used “night soil” as fertilizer like farmers who put animal waste on fields. Commodes using less water are a better solution. But a prominent tweeter complains that we have to flush 10 to 15 times with low-flush. Maybe he does, but that is his fault – he is too full of it in his body.
Unlike him we can all try to conserve water and also help develop appropriate facilities and practices in less luxurious parts of the world. All humans could dance and dispose better.
