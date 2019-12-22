Why do people write diaries? What do diaries do, especially for the writer and other readers? Maybe they are just ways to remind one of what has happened before the memory fades. Recently, notes on important conversations have been helpful when people were interrogated about politically significant dialogues.
It has often been assumed that diaries are completely private writings not to be read by anyone else. If that is the rational, one should make sure they are destroyed before death. But they may be a form of literature for general scrutiny even if worded as if they weren’t.
In either case diarists are recording what they think has happened that day. That is not what actually occurred. Words create a scene, a conversation, an interaction — they do not reproduce them. In that creation the observer’s point of view is essential and inevitable. It can be deliberately fictional but often is simply a matter of how memory works. It always reflects one’s perspective. What we think happened can be remembered as what we hoped or wanted to happen.
If you write a diary, reflect on your selection of events, language, and attitude. If you read another’s diary realize that it cannot be simply the facts of a person’s day. It is more interesting than that because it gives insight into the diarist’s mind and heart.
