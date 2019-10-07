Editor’s Note: William Morosko is a 9th grade student at Athens High School with an aptitude in writing movie and music review. He has also directed and written short films that have appeared on Athens Community TV. The Messenger has agreed to publish occasional reviews from William as a new blog series. You can find other reviews from William on The Messenger’s website.
Movie: Joker
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Rating: R
Run time: 2 hours, 2 minutes
“Joker” is one of the best films of the year, but it isn’t for everyone.
This film is a character study of the one and only Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix), who has been the villain of several Batman films, but this time, there is no Batman to stop him.
Phoenix does an outstanding job in this film playing a man who is depressed and has nothing to live for, and that is slowly driven to insanity.
Every time the Joker had something bad happen in his life, he just laughed hysterically, and every time he did, I was totally petrified.
The story was very well-structured, but there were some parts that weren’t explained enough that took me a while to decipher.
The film had some good cinematography too and had some truly beautiful shots.
Overall, the Joker is a film with a well-structured story, had good cinematography, and a killer performance from Joaquin Phoenix, and also I must say, it had a really powerful ending.
Do I recommend it? I really do, but this film had so many depictions of violence and it may not be a good influence on kids. So, I don’t recommend it to children and people who are iffy about depictions of violence in general.
William's Rating: 9/10
