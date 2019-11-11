Editor, The Messenger:
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) would like to extend a sincere thank you to the voters of Athens County. On Nov. 5, the Athens County Senior Services Renewal Levy was passed with overwhelming support, guaranteeing funding for Meals on Wheels and Congregate Dining for the next five years.
HAPCAP’s Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen serves daily meals at its Congregate Dining sites in Athens and Glouster, helping to create a setting that fosters both community and friendship. Our Meals on Wheels drivers take those meals on the road to homebound seniors throughout the county, delivering made-from-scratch meals with a smile and a safety check.
We could not work towards this common goal without you. Thank you for supporting senior services in Athens County and for keeping Meals on Wheels in motion.
Kelly Hatas
Executive Director, Hocking Athens Perry Community Action
