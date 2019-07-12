Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a series of regular columns designed to report to the senior citizens of Athens County items of interest from the Athens County Council on Aging (ACCOA).
A series of four interactive workshops titled “Operation Motivation” is being offered to Athens County seniors at the Athens County Community Center starting on Monday, July 22, and continuing for the next three Mondays. Attendees will learn about good nutrition, creating a vision for a healthy future, goal setting strategies, and using vision boards.
Although the focus is on learning skills to help modify eating habits, these skills are transferable to making other changes in one’s lifestyle. Each session will be from 10-11 a.m., and will be following by a healthy lunch. The workshops are free, but pre-registration is requested. To pre-register, please call United Seniors of Athens County at 740-594-3535. Attendance at all four workshops is encouraged, but not required.
The Commodity Supplemental food Program (CSFP) was established by the federal government to work to improve the health of income-eligible seniors who are at least 60 years of age. Locally, this program is operated by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank. This program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food items such as canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, dry milk, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, peanut butter, etc. Also, a large chunk of cheese is provided, which does require refrigeration. To see if you are eligible to participate in this program, call 740-385-6813.
Reminders from last month’s column:
- All Athens County senior citizens are invited to attend The Ohio TRIAD, to be held at the Community Center on Thursday, July 18. To register, call 740-566-4381.
- To all Nelsonville area seniors, OhioHealth’s SeniorBEAT is holding a “listening session” at the Nelsonville library on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-3:30 p.m.
