Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a series of regular columns designed to report to the senior citizens of Athens County items of interest from the Athens County Council on Aging (ACCOA).
The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit health organization which provides help and support for Alzheimer patients and their caregivers and family, and supports research into the cause and treatment of the any type of dementia, including Alzheimer's. Each year it sponsors the AAIC (Alzheimer's Association International Conference) which brings together the leading researchers from around the world.
The Southeastern Ohio Branch of the Greater Cincinnati Chapter serves 17 counties, including Athens County. It offers a variety of workshops and support groups. Upcoming free local workshops will be held at The Athens Village, 94 Columbus Road, ACEnet Building B in Athens from noon to 1 p.m. on the given dates:
- Sept. 10: Living with Alzheimer's for Caregivers: Early Stage
- Oct. 8: Living with Alzheimer's for Caregivers: Middle Stage
- Nov. 12: Caregiver Stress and Dealing with the Holidays
- Dec. 10: Living with Alzheimer's for Caregivers: Late Stage
A two-part series of workshops (again, it's free) will be held on Mondays, Sept. 16 and 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the O'Neill Center in the Belpre Senior Center, 1614 Washington Blvd., Belpre. Topics include:
- The Nature and Progression of the Disease
- Changes in Communication and Behavior
- Legal Planning for Families
- Family Coping Strategies & Community Resources
To learn more about or to sign up for any of the above workshops, please call 740-578-4382.
Also, a monthly family support group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., Athens.
If someone in your family is struggling with any type of dementia, whether recently diagnosed or in a later stage, you may arrange for a Family Care Consultation by calling 740-578-4382. A meeting will be scheduled with a social worker. At the meeting you will be offered information about the disease, how to plan for caregiving now and in the future, and what community services are available.
All services offered by the Alzheimer's Association are offered free of cost.
* * *
The September SeniorBeat “Food for Thought” program will feature a speaker on Alzheimer's Disease. It will be held at the Athens Community Center, Room B (not at the hospital), on Sept. 19. This meeting is open to the public.
* * *
SeniorBeat is starting an exercise program for the Nelsonville area residents. It will be held in the Heritage Community Room of the Nelsonville Health Center. It will meet every Friday (starting on Sept. 6) from 10-11 a.m.
