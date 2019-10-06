For centuries, opera has been a rich person’s pleasure. It is very expensive to pay soloists, choruses, dancers, orchestras and provide staging in large auditoriums.
Cities might afford them but small towns could only rarely mount efficient productions. Fine performances are now available on film but the immediacy of live performance is lost.
In the last few years, however, the whole sound and sight of live opera has come to theaters all over the world by direct transmission. The Metropolitan Opera Company of New York sends performances by satellite, enhanced by close-ups, large screens, and intermission commentary.
This season these transmissions will come to Ohio University’s Athena Theater on Court Street in Athens many Saturday afternoons. The first one will be on Oct. 12 at 12:55 p.m. Puccini’s splendid production “Turandot” starts the series of 10 wonderful productions.
Those of us who have enjoyed operas all our lives are thrilled by the chance to see and hear them so easily and cheaply. If you have not had the opera experience, give yourself a performance in the possibility that it will delight you as much as it does us.
I’m sad that I have to be elsewhere for that first day. Enjoy it without me. I’ll see you at the rest of operas.
