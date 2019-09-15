In a world full of rubbish, it is wonderful that we have services that help us put some waste back into use.
Years ago, many of us sorted materials for collection and knew which could be processed and sold. I remember when green glass was refused locally for lack of a buyer, so we took it to friends in Columbus.
Now we have big recycling containers and things can be mixed in them. However, too much that is put in collection bins must be sent on to the landfill. That adds costs to the recycling effort. I try to put in the bins only items that can be recycled, but I am not sure I know enough to sort well.
Styrofoam is not acceptable here but might be elsewhere. Other plastics may or may not have numbers, and only some numbers are recyclable. Single-use thin plastic bags cannot be processed here, although one hopes that stores like Kroger’s can make use of those left in their collection boxes.
Metal cans are accepted and sold to make money, but metal rims on cardboard cans are too hard to separate. Other metal likes wire clogs the sorting process.
Cardboard is reusable and most paper too but not if soiled with food or if shredded. Milk cartons have coatings that make them difficult to process.
It can cost the collection facilities to have glass hauled to a processing plant, but they do it anyway.
Clarity on these issues could reduce the material that must be sent to the landfill. More communication is needed to make this work well. In any event we all need to reduce our use of plastics and other things that cannot biodegrade.
We can also try to reuse things. A throwaway society is stupid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.