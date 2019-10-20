We do many things in our speech such as convey information, give orders, and discuss issues of interest. But sometimes we speak in order to influence other people, in order to change their minds. When the goal is affecting human attitudes and thoughts, other features of communication might be neglected.
For example, when we praise children we encourage them to do good by affirming their achievements, even though they may have done very little. Many friends and family members are told how valuable they are to us in order to show loyalty.
This kind of language is not tested for demonstrable truth because it is not a matter of information. It is about persuasion and emotion. In commercial terms it is sales speech, advertising language, oriented toward buying behavior. In situations of sexual relationships it is wooing, seduction and marriage proposing. We are not surprised when it dominates the political world when trying to win votes.
In all these situations, the effect desired can be weakened by including obvious mistakes and deliberate lies, but not always. A lover can be successful even when the beloved knows that confessions of eternal monogamous love is suspicious. Commitments about future states of affairs cannot be known in any event, so trust takes the place of corroboration.
Sometimes we enjoy puffery, being fooled in an obvious way, but if we believe some pitches we end up with faulty purchases, votes, and commitments. Some suspicion is good. Ask yourself, “Is this talk true and sincere or is it just buttering me up?” We can resist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.