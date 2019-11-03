Most of us like trees. They look wonderful in summer and provide many benefits like shade and oxygen.
But some of them are seasonal and drop leaves in autumn. Fall leaf colors are brilliant but over too soon, then the flood of leaves begins. They clutter all the land and force us to collect and remove them from sidewalks, streets and lawns. Some people say leave them on lawns, but we cannot leave them wherever they fall.
I liked the smell of burning leaves when I was young but that way of disposing of them is not ecological. They can be used as mulch but there is too much to mulch. No animals, including us, want to eat dried leaves. We cannot make clothing with them, Eden’s emergency use aside. Is there any way to recycle them profitably?
This is another example of nature doing things we do not like. To get the shade and fall color we have to put up with all the fallen leaves — a mixed bargain. Their leave-taking is overdue. May leaves leave soon.
