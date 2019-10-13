It’s a shame that many Americans have to drive their cars every day. They choose or are forced to live where they are dependent on motors to get to work, buy food, and meet with friends and clubs. If they want to exercise they often drive to a gym or a park.
That this produces carbon emissions distorting the climate is clear. It also demands road-building that reduces fields and forests. Car accidents harm or kill hundreds daily.
Less obvious in the dependence on cars is the decrease of bodily movement that is the most basic source of strength, lung health and heart exercise. Humans are “designed” to be walkers. It’s not a hobby or avocation.
Moving around one’s world on two legs is not optional; it should be the most frequent activity of daily life. Sitting and lying are necessary for sleep and periodic rest but not a dominant model for living.
Immobility is one of the most severe disabilities one can have. We do much these days to accommodate wheelchairs, crutches, etc. Those who cannot walk must find alternative ways to gain the health advantages of walking.
It’s good for mental health also. Aristotle’s followers thought together as they walked — they are described as peripatetic, which means walking. If you are bothered by something or need to think it through, take a walk as you meditate on it. This can help as it also distracts and refreshes the mind.
Biking is a substitute but needs extra attention. Running gets the walking movement faster but I suspect that it is not as good for the body. Too much strain on legs might lead to knee and hip problems later.
So, walk!
