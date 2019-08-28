Jack Black turns 50 years old today — the actor and musician has played many roles throughout the years, and today we are ranking our favorites.
Editor Tyler Buchanan:
1. King Kong
2. School of Rock
3. Kung Fu Panda
4. Ice Age
5. Tropic Thunder
Staff journalist Heather Willard
1. The Muppets (2011)
2. School of Rock (2003)
3. Enemy of the State (1998)
4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
5. Bernie (2011)
Staff journalist Sydney Dawes
1. School of Rock
2. Shark Tale
3. Ice Age
4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
5. Nacho Libre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.