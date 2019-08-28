Jack Black turns 50 years old today — the actor and musician has played many roles throughout the years, and today we are ranking our favorites.

Editor Tyler Buchanan:

1. King Kong

2. School of Rock

3. Kung Fu Panda

4. Ice Age

5. Tropic Thunder

Staff journalist Heather Willard

1. The Muppets (2011)

2. School of Rock (2003)

3. Enemy of the State (1998)

4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

5. Bernie (2011)

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. School of Rock

2. Shark Tale

3. Ice Age

4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

5. Nacho Libre

