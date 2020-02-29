From the March 1, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Former Athens County Clerk of Courts Merle B. Copeland, who was then serving as the chief aide to Ohio’s federal prohibition director J.E. Russell, was one of 10 people indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate the national prohibition. Russell was indicted on the same charges as Copeland, and both were suspected of diverting Hayner whiskey into bootlegging operations. Court proceedings were taking place in Cleveland.
- In sports, Athens closed it season with a “hectic cage affair” against Chillicothe, edging the Ross County team 17-16. E. Algeo scored 5 points for the Bulldogs.
From the March 2, 1930 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Managers of the Nelsonville movie theaters arrested for allegedly operating a movie theater on a Sunday. Paul Jones of Majestic Theater and Paul Katzenbach of Pastime Theater pled not guilty to the charges. Then Prosecutor R.D. Williams signed the affidavit for arrest after a group of individuals filed a complaint.
- In sports, Glouster won the Athens County tournament, edging Stewart High School, 23-22. High point man of the night was E. Henry, who threw in 12 points for the Tom Cats.
- In ads, Vogue Hair Shoppe offered manicures and finger waves.
From the March 3, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- In sports, Rome High School won the Athens County championship for the fifth consecutive year after defeating Ames-Bern 29-26.
- Enrollment at Ohio University was nearly up to 2,200 residential students.
