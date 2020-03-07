From the March 8, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- A flaming cross placed in a lawn on Congress Street in Athens nearly caught fire to the home of County Superintendent of Schools H R. McVay. Vines that led up to McVay’s porch caught fire. The fire was extinguished by a neighbor. No definitive motive was reported by law enforcement, but McVay suspected the fire had something to do with recent changes in the school system, he told the Messenger.
- J.M. Foster finished out his second term in the House of Representatives and decided to turn down two different federal posts to move back to his hometown of Athens and practice law.
- In sports, Ohio University defeated Hiram in its last game of the season, 35-19. Charley Wright led the bobcats with 15 points.
- In ads, Prestons in Nelsonville offered “chic and slim” fabric and dress patterns, such as a pattern and materials for a suspender dress.
From the March 9, 1930 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- William Howard Taft, ex-president and then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, passed away on March 8. He was one of several presidents born in Ohio, and he was the nation’s 27th president.
- Farley’s Dry Cleaning offered cleaning and pressing services for clothing such as ladies’ spring coats and men’s suits for as little as $1.
- In sports, Shade High School’s girls basketball team won the county cage championship after defeating Hollister High School, 16-13.
From March 6, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The trial of Bruno Hauptmann, who was accused of the abduction and murder of the Lindbergh baby, was underway. Messenger reporters asked 16 random Athens County residents for their opinions about the trial. Residents interviewed ranged from the barber on West Union Street in Athens to a former Athens County sheriff, but most opinions “showed a strong sentiment for conviction” of Hauptmann.
- Scarlet fever claimed the lives of two children in the Sugar Creek area.
