From the April 26, 1925 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- Amesville High School students won the second-ever countywide “track meet and oratorical contest,” collecting a total of 61 points overall. Leonard Potter threw in 28 points for Amesville, and Esther Wilcox threw in 12.
- In sports, Melvin Grubbs won the Athens chapter of the American Rifle and Revolver club’s contest the second weekend in a row, scoring 46 points. Competitors were asked to shoot offhand from 200 yards.
- In ads, Luckoff’s underselling store in Chauncey sold a gingham housedress for $1.25.
From the April 27, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The new Census revealed a slight boost in population for the City of Athens, showing 786 more residents than were in the area ten years prior. This rose the population to more than 7,000 residents, but the figure did not include students attending Ohio University.
- In ads, Guthrie’s Used Cars, located on the corner of Court and Carpenter streets, sold a 1929 Ford Tudor for $475.
- In ads, Varsity Beauty Shoppe offered Vita-Tonic permanent treatments for $10.
From the April 28, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- In 1934, Athens County reportedly produced 2,317,052 tons of coal. It was ranked third in the state for coal production.
- Fred Wheaton of Wheaton Hardware Company purchased the Jones’ Novelty Store. Wheaton said the store space would be used as a showroom for his company.
- Majestic theater in Nelsonville played “Reckless,” starring Jean Harlow and William Powell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.