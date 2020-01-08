From the Jan. 8, 1950 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The 1949 total fire loss in the City of Athens skyrocketed in comparison to the 1948 loss. Fire Chief Clarence A. Parker reported that the 1949 loss was $30,985. The 1948 loss was $9,504. He noted the spike was a result of extensive damage to the Athens Frozen Foodbank. 1949 was the city’s largest fire loss since 1944, when the Security Bank building caught fire, heavily contributing to the city’s $60,000 fire loss that year.
- Recent flooding of the Hocking River in the area made older Athens residents recall the flood of 1907, which resulted in a rescue mission. Alonzo Barnes, then 81 years old, manned a boat to transport residents on Richland Avenue, who were at risk of “drowning in their homes,” to safety. Barnes and other rescue workers were awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal for their rescue efforts.
- In sports, the Athens Bulldogs defeated Logan, 35-30. This was the fifth-straight league win for the undefeated Bulldogs. Fred Stehr led Athens with 11 points.
- At the movies: the Athena played “The Great Lover,” starring Bob Hope and Rhonda Fleming. Orpheum Theatre in Nelsonville played “The Big Steal,” starring Patrick Knowles and Ramon Noyarro.
From the Jan. 3, 1960 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- A New Year’s Day baby was welcomed to Athens County. The unnamed infant was the son of Solomon R. Harris, Jr., of Butchel.
- Phyllis Cross announced her candidacy for re-election to the position of Athens County Court of Common Pleas clerk. She was the only Democrat to hold an Athens County office until 1955. In addition, local attorney John W. Bolin was circulating petitions to run for Common Pleas Court judge.
- In ads, the Scenic Bolwing Lanes in Logan were open. The newly constructed building featured “12 new lanes and AMF Automatic Pinsetters.”
From the Jan. 4, 1970 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Here’s a headline for you: “Racing Hound Leads Police on Wild Chase.” Calvin Purdue, of Fleming, contacted the Athens Police Department to let them know his prized racing dog, a yellow greyhound, had escaped his kennel while Purdue was away and may be in the Athens area. The dog proved to be quite the racer: police and other city workers were unable to catch him when he was spotted around town. The police department requested residents’ aide in capturing the animal.
- In sports, Nelsonville-York fell to the Jackson Ironmen, 78-44. Stu Brooks and Bill Lower threw in 8 points each for the Buckeyes. In other sports news, Federal-Hocking edged the Vinton County Vikings, 44-41. Lancer Dennis Ball led with 12 points.
- At the movies: the Athena played “Change of Habit,” starring Elvis Presley and Mary Tyler Moore.
