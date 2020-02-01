From the Feb. 1, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- In national news, a team of sled dogs led by Leonard Seppella was racing to transport a load of antitoxin to children fighting a diphtheria outbreak in Nome, Alaska.
- E. H. Cotton announced his South Court Street business, Cotton Grocery, would close after 14 years of business. He said the closure of the business was due to his own health issues.
- In sports, Rome High School downed The Plains, 18-8. The Plains girl team, though, conquered Rome, downing the team 6-2.
From the Feb. 2, 1930 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- In sports, the Athens cagers lost their game against Portsmouth, 46-14. Other parts of the county tasted victory, though. The Nelsonville girls defeated Wellston, 42-23.
- At the movies: Pastime Theatre in Nelsonville played “Woman to Woman.”
From the Feb. 3, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The Athens Messenger commented that Athens County was without an official patron groundhog, as Groundhog Day was approaching. “Maybe Athens County groundhogs are lacking in pride or ambition, or maybe they like their month-long sleep too well,” a reporter wrote.
- In sports news, the Tomcats lost their game against McConnelsville, 27-17.
- Wun-Der Shoe Store was holding its final clearance sale. High heels in brown or black could be purchased for less than $3.
