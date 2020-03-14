From the March 16, 1930 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- At the movies: the Majestic Theatre in Nelsonville played “Sunny Side Up.”
- In sports, the Athens Bulldogs outplayed Portsmouth High for a “startling upset” in a regional tournament, 18-13.
- In ads, Moore’s restaurant in Logan offered a Sunday dinner special, totaling 75 cents per meal.
From the March 17, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- At the movies: the Orpheum theatre in Nelsonville played “One Exciting Adventure,” starring Binnie Barnes.
- An incarcerated Pomeroy man indicted for receiving stolen property requested a longer penitentiary sentence. The man was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail, but he hoped to spend 5 to 30 years in the Ohio Penitentiary. The reason for this request? The sentence was an overall violation of his parole, and he didn’t want to “go back to Mansfield.”
From the March 17, 1940 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Gallagher’s (now Jimmy John’s) sold decorated baskets filled with chocolates and toys in time for the Easter holiday for as low as 25 cents.
- 19 Republicans and six Democrats were vying for a seat on the Athens County Board of Commissioners. In total, the primary election was expected to boast 61 candidates seeking a spot in one of 10 offices in the county.
At the movies: the Orpheum in Nelsonville played “Knights of the Range” and “The Fatal Hour.”
