From the Jan. 15, 1950 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- An Albany woman, the wife of a past State Representative, was sued for slander. Former Albany Consolidated Schools Superintendent Dewey F. Stone, who filed the $30,000 lawsuit, said the woman alleged during a public meeting that Stone embezzled money from the district and had a secret relationship with a student.
- In sports, Athens defeated Wellston, 54-36. This was the seventh straight win for the Bulldogs, and Fred Stehr was high point man with 15 points.
- At the movies: Court Theatre played “Father Was a Fullback” and “Brimstone.”
From the Jan. 10, 1960 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Charles James H. McDonald, formerly of The Plains and an area football coach, announced his candidacy for the 9th-14th Senatorial District race. McDonald was challenging incumbent C. Stanley Mechem. This district included Fairfield, Hocking, Athens, Morgan, Washington and parts of Noble and Monroe counties.
- Bulldogs lose to the Ironmen, 59-52. Steven Chase led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and he led both teams in rebounds. In other sports news: Albany won its first league game in a match against Waterloo, 86-66.
- In ads, Bob Hess sold a 1959 Chevy Bel Air two-door for $2,395.
From the Jan. 11, 1970 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- “Ocean Mouth,” a horse owned by Logan’s Barton A. Hall, won the title of “Horse of the Year: Best Three-Year-Old Pacer” from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association. Hall raised about a dozen other pace racers, according to the Messenger. Ocean Mouth was then training in Florida.
- In sports, the Bulldogs mauled the Marauders, 55-44. This was only the second loss in the season for Meigs. Don Winefordner scored 14 points for Athens. In other sports news, the Spartans won their fourth-straight game after beating Miller, 65-56. Tom Bobo scored 21 points that game.
- In ads, Beasley and Matthews sold a 1965 Pontiac two-door hardtop Grand Prix for $1,595.
From the Jan. 14, 1940 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The Buchtel girls independent basketball team edged Nelsonville, 15-13. Norma Worthington tossed in the winning shot in the final seconds of the game. In other sports news, Athens defeated Jackson (46-38) to tie with Nelsonville and Middleport for third in the league. High point man was Bill Poling for 16 points.
- In ads, the Athens Buick Co. sold a two-door Buick Special Sedan for $985.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.