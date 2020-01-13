From the Jan. 15, 1950 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

  • An Albany woman, the wife of a past State Representative, was sued for slander. Former Albany Consolidated Schools Superintendent Dewey F. Stone, who filed the $30,000 lawsuit, said the woman alleged during a public meeting that Stone embezzled money from the district and had a secret relationship with a student.
  • In sports, Athens defeated Wellston, 54-36. This was the seventh straight win for the Bulldogs, and Fred Stehr was high point man with 15 points.
  • At the movies: Court Theatre played “Father Was a Fullback” and “Brimstone.”

From the Jan. 10, 1960 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

  • Charles James H. McDonald, formerly of The Plains and an area football coach, announced his candidacy for the 9th-14th Senatorial District race. McDonald was challenging incumbent C. Stanley Mechem. This district included Fairfield, Hocking, Athens, Morgan, Washington and parts of Noble and Monroe counties.
  • Bulldogs lose to the Ironmen, 59-52. Steven Chase led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and he led both teams in rebounds. In other sports news: Albany won its first league game in a match against Waterloo, 86-66.
  • In ads, Bob Hess sold a 1959 Chevy Bel Air two-door for $2,395.

From the Jan. 11, 1970 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

  • “Ocean Mouth,” a horse owned by Logan’s Barton A. Hall, won the title of “Horse of the Year: Best Three-Year-Old Pacer” from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association. Hall raised about a dozen other pace racers, according to the Messenger. Ocean Mouth was then training in Florida.
  • In sports, the Bulldogs mauled the Marauders, 55-44. This was only the second loss in the season for Meigs. Don Winefordner scored 14 points for Athens. In other sports news, the Spartans won their fourth-straight game after beating Miller, 65-56. Tom Bobo scored 21 points that game.
  • In ads, Beasley and Matthews sold a 1965 Pontiac two-door hardtop Grand Prix for $1,595.

From the Jan. 14, 1940 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

  • The Buchtel girls independent basketball team edged Nelsonville, 15-13. Norma Worthington tossed in the winning shot in the final seconds of the game. In other sports news, Athens defeated Jackson (46-38) to tie with Nelsonville and Middleport for third in the league. High point man was Bill Poling for 16 points.
  • In ads, the Athens Buick Co. sold a two-door Buick Special Sedan for $985.
