From the Jan. 18, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Athens clothing merchant Scott Haney sold all of his shares in the Scott Haney Company to his stakeholders. He told The Messenger that he intended to stay in the Athens area, but wasn’t ready to share his future plans, business or personal.
- Directors of the Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce submitted a letter to then Ohio Gov. A. Victor Donahey to plead for state or federal assistance in extinguishing a fire that was raging through the local Brooks mine, threatening the deposits of coal and clay within.
- In sports, The Plains’ boys basketball team took out Rome High School in what the Messenger declared “the greatest games of basketball played at The Plains.” The game ended with a score of 13-12.
From the Jan. 19, 1930 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Chilling wind brought temperatures down across Southeast Ohio. A high of three degrees reported in Amesville.
- Floyd Linscott, of The Plains, was elected as president of the Athens County Board of Education. Joining him was Dr. A. K. Walker, of Buchtel, who was elected vice president.
- In sports news, the Bulldogs lost their game with Ironton, 21-17.
From the Jan. 20, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The Sunday Creek Coal Company hosted a luncheon in a unique location: in its “orange room,” located 186 feet under Millfield’s top soil. They invited mine inspectors, officials from other mine companies and representatives from the United Mine Workers to check out their facilities.
- In sports news, Glouster defeated New Lexington, 26-18. Amesville also came out on top, beating Pennsville 44-12.
- At the movies: the Majestic played “Forsaking All Others,” starring Joan Crawford, Clark Gable and Robert Montgomery.
From the Jan. 21, 1940 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- The Works Progress Administration District office in Zanesville announced it could create 1,700 jobs in Athens County. Employees would work on a bridge project and highway project in Coolville, a canal highway project in Nelsonville and a sidewalk project in The Plains.
- In sports, the Bulldogs defeated Nelsonville, 36-32. Ellsy Wood was the high point player, throwing in 12 points for Athens.
