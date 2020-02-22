From the Feb. 25, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Athens County was reportedly “$26,000 richer” as a result of vouchers for the transfer of money from the sale of 1925 automobile license tags.
- In sports, The Plains girls “gave the Lancaster girls a trouncing” in their game. The final scored was 3-2, and the Messenger counted it as “revenge for an earlier loss” that season. Thelma Noble scored the winning point for The Plains.
- In ads, Athens Implement Co. sold McCormick-Deering tractors.
From the Feb. 23, 1930 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Balmy weather brought many kids to Kontner’s Hill in Nelsonville to fly their kites. “Apparently kites have defeated the robin in the race for first position this season,” the Messenger reported.
- In sports, Athens edged Meigs 27-26. Cecil Burroughs led the Bulldogs with 8 points.
- In ads, Logan’s “leading eating place,” Moore’s Restaurant, offered a chicken dinner special of 75 cents.
From the Feb. 24, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Operations of the Ohio Relief Commissions’s mattress factory in Nelsonville shutdown due to “dwindling operation revenue and a cotton shortage.”
- In sports, Athens High School’s basketball team lost its match with Chillicothe, 26-15.
- At the movies: the Orpheum in Nelsonville played “The Richest Girl in the World,” starring Miriam Hopkins.
From the Feb. 24, 1940 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Roughly 30 private planes were expected to land at the Athens Municipal Airport, as The Ohio State University Flying Club was planning on visiting the area for a “breakfast tour.” The newly formed Ohio University Flying Club was expected to join them on the tour of Athens.
- In ads, Steppe’s Beauty Shoppe, located next to Hotel Athens, offered machineless permanent hair treatment for $3.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.