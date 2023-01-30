ATHENS – Athens’ Bulldogs’ swim team scored victories in the lanes against many schools Friday and Saturday.
The girls finish the regular season 12-5 while the boys end up 16-1.
The Southeast Ohio Swim League Conference Championship is Saturday.
“The girls will try to regain the league title which they last had in 2020,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said. “The boys will look to defend the league title which they won last year. We will focus on the SEOSL meet this week and then look to the OHSAA tournament next week.”
The Bulldogs defeated Point Pleasant and River Valley on Senior Night on Friday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Highlights from that meet include Katelin Fridrich winning the 100-yard butterfly (1:04 min) and the 100-yard breast (1:23 min). Fridrich’s brother Kenny won 200-yard freestyle (1:56 min) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:20 min).
Other double winners were Zoe Miller in the 200-yard freestyle (2:20 min) and 100-yard backstroke (1:16 min) and Isley Newton in the 50-yard freestyle (33.56) and 100-freestyle (1:16 min).
Bulldogs showed a lot of promise at Saturday’s Ontario Invitational at Ontario High School. Boys’ team placed third while the girls’ team placed fourth against the some of the top swim teams from across the state.
Humphrey offered a big a shout-out to Samantha Layton and Joonwoo Park who had big time drops. Layton dropped over 10 seconds in her 100-yard backstroke (1:37 min) and Park (3:02 min) dropped over 10 seconds in his 200-yard individual medley.
“Those are massive improvements!” Humphrey said.
Other highlights of Saturday's meet include how the boys’ 400-yard relay team – Fridrich, Nathan Kallet, Raul Rana and Nico Benencia Courreges – placed second (3:35 min) while the girls’ team – Fridrich, SaraJade Harrell, Isabelle Stowe and Miller – placed fourth (4:18 min).
Rana placed second in the 100-yard breastroke (1:11 min) while Emma Ulbrich was 11th (1:29 min) and Jonas Beasley placed ninth (1:17 min).
Boys’ 200-yard relay team – Luca Gagliano, Caden Hawes, Park and Jonas Beasley – placed 6th (1:47 min) to add more points to the board.
Fridrich placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:36 min) while her brother Kenny too placed second (5:15 min) and their teammate Benencia Courreges placed third (5:17 min).
Isabelle Stowe placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01) while Kallet placed fifth (54.73 sec).
Kenny Fridrich sprinted ahead in the lane to defeat to capture first place in the 100-yard butterfly (56.46) – second place swimmer was less than a third of a second behind.
Benencia Courreges placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.24 sec) and Stowe placed fifth (28.13).
Rana placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20 min) while Gagliano was fourth (2:36 min) to put more points on the board for the Bulldogs.
Katelin Fridrich won the 200-yard freestyle (2:04 min) while Kallet placed fifth (2:00 min).
Bulldogs’ boys’ 200-yard medley relay team – Benencia Courreges, Rana, Fridrich and Kallet, won the race (1:50 min) while the girls’ 200-yard relay team Harrell, Stowe, Fridrich and Miller – placed fifth (2:12 min).
Shelby Davenport placed ninth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:26 min).
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
