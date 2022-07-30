Please join us in imploring Keller Blackburn to sign the Fair and Just Prosecution statement—signed by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, among more than 90 elected prosecutors—calling the criminalization of abortion care “a mockery of justice.”
In their joint statement, these nearly 100 authorities from more than 30 states (red, blue, and purple) argue that enforcing abortion bans runs counter to their sworn obligation to protect the safety and well-being of their communities, since it would erode trust in the legal system, divert resources from the enforcement of serious crime, and (among other consequences) lead to the re-traumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence.
One in three women is assaulted in her lifetime. And Ohio’s abortion ban famously makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
As a survivor of intimate partner violence that nearly killed me at twenty-two, I am terrified by the criminalization of abortion. If I’d been visibly pregnant, I might not have escaped. The leading cause of death of pregnant women in the U.S. is murder.
According to the National Center for Injury Prevention & Control, there are at least 4.8 million intimate partner-related physical and/or sexual assaults in the US each year. That horrifying figure is more than five times the number of abortions induced annually under Roe. Yet instead of trying to help us live safe, healthy, violence-free lives full of opportunities, the state is now joining our abusers in taking away our bodily autonomy and in threatening our lives.
“As we hear about more and more extreme measures being considered at the state level, my administration will continue to look at all possible options – executive, administrative, legislative and from the bully pulpit,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a July news release, which made the following promises: Cleveland prosecutors will not bring criminal charges for violations of Ohio abortion bans; investigating such cases will be the lowest priority for city resources; Cleveland’s City Council will set up a $100,000 fund to pay for lodging and travel for residents or employees who obtain legal out-of-state abortions; and similar steps will be taken at the county level. “Reproductive rights are human rights, and I am committed to protecting those rights to the maximum extent that I can,” Mayor Bibb assured Cleveland residents.
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval made similar statements in June. And the Columbus City Council passed three pieces of pro-abortion legislation this week.
It is time we hear pro-choice pledges and plans from Athens officials. To prompt their response, a petition has been circulating among Athenians, asking Mayor Steve Patterson, Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn, Sheriff Rodney Smith, OUPD Chief Andrew Powers, and all Prosecuting Attorneys and Law Enforcement Officials of Athens County to pledge:
1. You will decline to use your offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions;
2. You will refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide and/or support abortions;
3. You will uphold your ethically bound commitment to protect the well-being and safety of all members of our community;
4. You will pass a resolution to deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws.
All residents of Athens County are encouraged to read, sign, and share the petition at TinyURL.com/AthensOHpetition. We also invite you to bring pro-choice/anti-criminalization signs or statements (of three minutes max) to the next City Council meeting, which will be Monday, August 1, at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Council Chambers at 8 E Washington St.
“These cases don’t get prosecuted evenly across the state. They get prosecuted selectively . . . [at] the discretion of the particular district attorney,” says Missy Owen, board member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. “How many mistakes get made along the way while the law is being developed? And whose lives have to pay for it?”
Do not destroy our lives, families, and communities in the name of extremist authoritarian laws vocally opposed by the majority of Americans, humanitarians, medical and legal professionals, and residents of Athens County, Ohio.
To learn how you can get involved with ABA, please email Athenians4BodilyAutonomy@gmail.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook @ABAohio. We’ve also just launched a Facebook group called Athens County Action: a forum meant to facilitate coalition building, community organizing, humanitarian aid, and other volunteer efforts in and around Athens County. Request to join at https://www.facebook.com/groups/athenscountyaction.
Louise Stewart is a writing instructor and doctoral candidate in the English department at Ohio University. She is a founding member of Athenians for Bodily Autonomy and lives in The Plains.
