Carl is the middle child (siblings Ralph and Jane) of Anne and Guido Stempel who grew up and met each other in Pittsburgh, PA. Anne was a social worker and homemaker who co-founded The Gathering Place in Athens. Guido began his career as a sportswriter before becoming a Journalism professor at Ohio University. Carl attended Morrison Elementary where he participated in numerous after school and Saturday morning sports programs run by John Gordon (flag football, basketball, soccer, softball, wrestling), and school-based summer recreational programs (morning, afternoon, and evening!) which featured countless games of ‘bombardment.’ At Athens Middle School, Carl played basketball under Coaches Woodell and Schwartzel, and 8th grade football under Coach Mason. At AHS he played basketball (9th-12th; Coaches Finnerty, Gibson, McAfee), football (9th; Anderson), baseball (9th; McCallister), cross-country (10-12; Bobo), and track (10-12; Bobo). Coach Phil Bobo’s wisdom, compassion, and great sense of humor have been a beacon throughout Carl’s life. Carl grew up in a neighborhood where there was always a basketball, street football, whiffle ball, or kick the can game going on with Joe and Lorant Ipacs, Karl and Judy Fry, Jane Stempel Arata, Jaya Raju, David and Andy Koch, and Sam Diliberto.

