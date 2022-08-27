Carl is the middle child (siblings Ralph and Jane) of Anne and Guido Stempel who grew up and met each other in Pittsburgh, PA. Anne was a social worker and homemaker who co-founded The Gathering Place in Athens. Guido began his career as a sportswriter before becoming a Journalism professor at Ohio University. Carl attended Morrison Elementary where he participated in numerous after school and Saturday morning sports programs run by John Gordon (flag football, basketball, soccer, softball, wrestling), and school-based summer recreational programs (morning, afternoon, and evening!) which featured countless games of ‘bombardment.’ At Athens Middle School, Carl played basketball under Coaches Woodell and Schwartzel, and 8th grade football under Coach Mason. At AHS he played basketball (9th-12th; Coaches Finnerty, Gibson, McAfee), football (9th; Anderson), baseball (9th; McCallister), cross-country (10-12; Bobo), and track (10-12; Bobo). Coach Phil Bobo’s wisdom, compassion, and great sense of humor have been a beacon throughout Carl’s life. Carl grew up in a neighborhood where there was always a basketball, street football, whiffle ball, or kick the can game going on with Joe and Lorant Ipacs, Karl and Judy Fry, Jane Stempel Arata, Jaya Raju, David and Andy Koch, and Sam Diliberto.
As a sophomore at AHS Carl finished 4th in the District Cross Country Championship, qualifying to run in his first of five cross country or track State Championship Meets. As a junior, he ran 1st or 2nd man (with Rick Mansfield) on a team that won Athens’ first District Cross Country Championship. Teammates included Greg Blower, Jeff Blosser, Mike Mayhew, Joe Ipacs, Robert Wilkinson, and Jeff Butner. As a senior, he won the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League and District Championship meets and was undefeated until the State Championship meet, where he went out too fast and finished a disappointing 4th place. In track Carl mostly ran the mile and the half mile. He set the school record for the mile as a sophomore and lowered it throughout his high school career. As a junior, he won the SEOAL Conference and Sectional Championships, finished second at Districts, and 8th at the AAA State Championship. His senior year was marred by an injury that limited training, but he set the school 2-mile record at Chillicothe, and in the mile won the SEOAL and Sectional championships, finished 2nd at Districts, and 6th at the AAA State Championship. Despite a rather bad case of senioritis, Carl received the Bennett Award for combining athletic and academic achievement.
Carl ran at Central Michigan University where he showed promise as a freshman, setting a course record in cross country at Northern Illinois University and finishing 4th in the 3-mile at the Michigan State University Relays. He began his sophomore year running first man on the cross country team but succumbed to injuries and red shirted that year. Carl then graduated midway through his junior year, hoping to run for the University of Oregon where he started graduate school in fall 1978. The NCAA disallowed this transfer, so he ran for the Oregon Track Club and was sponsored by Nike, placing high in numerous cross country and road races. In 1980, Stempel ran 2nd man on the OTC team that finished 6th at the TAC National Cross Country Championships. After focusing on graduate school and raising his first son, Alex, he briefly returned to racing in 1987-1989. In 1988, running for the Reebok Racing Team, he finished 2nd and led his team to victory in the TAC Western Region 30k championship in Clarksburg, CA.
Carl met his wife, Colleen Fong, at University of Oregon, where they both earned their PhD in Sociology. A California girl, Colleen led their move to Oakland, CA in 1984, where they still reside. Carl’s most rewarding accomplishment has been, with Colleen, raising two sons, Alex and Derrick. Both sons are talented athletes and avid Golden State Warriors fans, as is Carl. In 2020, Carl retired as Professor and Department Chair from the Department of Sociology at Cal State East Bay. He currently teaches there half-time as Professor Emeritus.
He will be introduced by Philo Bobo. The other inductees will be highlighted later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.