Carol Ann Fraze, 78, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Born July 31, 1943 to the late Floyd and Jessie Hart.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald Fraze and son, Thomas "Tommy" Fraze.
Carol is survived by two sons, Donald "Junior" Fraze and John Fraze (Misty); daughter, Carolyn Newlun (Leonard); special friend, Eleanor Smith; grandchildren, Kyle, Chelsea, Casey, Briana, Sueann, Hailie, Johnathan, Mary, Tammy; three brothers, Joe Hart, Floyd Hart and Harold Hart.
Services will be Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Viewing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by services at 1 p.m. at the Hughes and Moquin Funeral Home.
