Erika Maylynn Barrows and John Thomas Merriman of Nelsonville announce the July 31, 2019, birth of a daughter, Aubrey Lynn Merriman, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. The baby has one sister, Allison Marylynn Bolin.
Grandparents are Rollie and Kellie Merriman of Albany.
