Jimmie and Violet Dillon, formerly of Albany, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 11, with a gathering of family and friends at their home in Cheshire.

The couple were married on Aug. 11, 1945, in Logan, W.Va. They have five children, Rufus, Willie and Cecil Dillon, Barbara Shaver and Bonnie Russell, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards are welcome and can be mailed to: P.O. Box 209, Cheshire, OH 45620.

