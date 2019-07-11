Jordan Furner and Johnny Baker Jr. announce the July 5, 2019 birth of a girl, Landyn Ann Marie Baker, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. The baby has a sibling, Lucas Maxwell Baker, age 1.
Grandparents are Krissy and Barry Barr, and Randy Baker.
