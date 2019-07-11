Harts

Myron “Pete” and Linda Hart

 Photo provided

Myron “Pete” and Linda (Linscott) Hart of Guysville recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Lake Hope Lodge. The couple was married on July 12, 1969 at Hooper Ridge Church of Christ by Rev. Mike Teagarden. Myron is retired from Verizon, and Linda is retired from Dr. James R. Gaskell. The couple has four children: Leteicia (Craig) Jarvis of Guysville, Michele (Emmitt) Furner of Nokesville, Virginia, Myron Hart of Athens, and Lindsey (Troy) Woodyard of Carroll. They also have nine grandchildren. The couple enjoys traveling out west in their motor coach and spending time with family.

