Tim and Linda Lairson, of 15445 South Canaan Road, Athens, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 27 from 2-5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on West Union St., Athens. It is requested that gifts be omitted.
The Lairsons were married at Canaanville United Methodist Church by Rev. Luther Ramsey on July 26, 1969. They have two children, Tim (Debbie) of Galloway and Tiffany (Sean Wise) of Reynoldsburg, and six grandchildren.
