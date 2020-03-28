Athens County is mirroring the state averages when it comes to the 2020 Census, although Complete Count Committee Chairman Chris Chmiel is seeking to better the local rate of response.
The Census’ online response portal opened earlier this month, and responses are already being collected in advance of Census Day, April 1.
It can be taken at my2020census.gov — citizens who are self-quarantined or do not wish any Census workers arriving at their door to help with the complete count can take the online version, which is the same as the print and phone versions, to prevent contact with said persons. Anyone who is already counted, either through taking the Census online or by being priorly counted such as students living in the dorms, should not receive further communications about the Census.
“Currently Athens County is below the state average,” Chmiel said. “We need to pick it up and get people responding.”
The state has seen an average of 30.5 percent of who is expected to be counted, with about 24 percent of those responses coming online. Athens is lagging behind this rate at 25.7 percent, except for a slightly higher online response rate (24.3 percent).
The numbers come from Aaron Dagres, partnership specialist with the US Census Bureau. He has been helping with the region’s census work and guiding local leaders on the county-by-county effort. He said this decade’s complete count is different due to the online aspect, allowing for daily break downs of responses, but making it more difficult to compare directly to the previous Census’ count timeline.
Dagres’ email update provides numbers on how specific areas of Athens County are keeping up with the responses. These numbers indicate how many of the anticipated population have responded:
- Nelsonville — 24.6 percent response
- Athens — 26 percent response
- Glouster — 20.1 percent response
- Coolville — 14.8 percent response
- Chauncey — 4 percent response
- Albany — 29.6 percent response
Nelsonville’s response rate is one of the most interesting rates to keep an eye on, as these numbers may turn the municipality from a city to a village. This would change how much federal funding the municipality is eligible for in upcoming years.
Nelsonville, at the last Census, had 5,392 residents. Any municipality with under 5,000 residents is considered a village. To help ensure Nelsonville is counted completely, the local Complete Count Committee has been brainstorming ways to continue Census outreach while following pandemic guidelines.
“I want to reassure you that the Census is proceeding during this trying time and we are still open and operational,” Dagres wrote in his March 26 email update. “Yes, some timelines have been adjusted, including allowing self-response to now extend until August, 14th, but the Census is moving forward per constitutional mandate, and millions of Americans are taking this time at home to allow them to respond online to the 2020 Census.”
A few ideas have been floated to help with this goal. One idea is to host virtual events, such as a “Virtual Create-a-thon.” This event would be used to generate shareable social media content to promote the Census.
Nearby Hocking County has been noted as having the lowest response rates in the state, with only 3 percent of expected individuals responding so far in Laurelville and only 25 percent responded so far in Logan.
Anyone wondering where they would be accurately counted should know that any individual’s primary residence is where they should be counted. College students who spend the majority of their year in college towns, such as Athens, should be counted in those towns and not at their parents’ residences.
The questions included on the Census questionnaire are simple and cannot be traced back to any singular individual. Ranging from how many people are living in your household to the sex and race of each person, the questions are meant to gauge the population of the area.
It also means some seasonal jobs are available. The pay amount for Athens County is $16 per hour for jobs such as census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The work is expected to last several weeks, and mileage and expense reimbursement is also available.
