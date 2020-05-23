UNION, KY – Charles Wayne Dunlap, Jr “Wayne” passed away peacefully at his home in Union, KY, on Friday May 15, 2020, just one day before his 79th birthday.
The son of Charles Sr. and Margaret (Mapel) Dunlap, he was born and raised in Coshocton, OH. He enjoyed bossing around his only-slightly-younger sister Judie and spent many summers in New Hampshire, OH, with his Uncle Buck (Irvin Howell), where he learned how to operate heavy equipment and fix almost anything. As a teenager, he saved up money doing odd jobs to buy himself a car from the junkyard, which he completely rebuilt and had running before he got his driver’s license. In high school, he lettered in four sports and met his future wife Ann (Hedges) shortly after she moved to town the summer before their Junior year. After graduating from Coshocton High School in 1959, he remained close with many of his hometown friends and classmates throughout his entire life.
Wayne attended Ohio University before transferring to Tri-State (Trine) University in Indiana, where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He earned his MBA from OU in 1986.
As an adult, he enjoyed spending time with family, coaching sports for all 3 of his children and doing things outdoors, especially golfing, working on cars, fishing and working in the yard. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist church, a longtime member of the Coshocton Town and Country Club, and also served on the Coshocton City School Board.
Wayne spent much of his working career with the American Electric Power Company, managing the 600 employees at their Conesville power plant for over 11 years, as well as various positions at the Poston and Pickaway power plants and others throughout their Southeast Region, and for a period serving on the Board of Directors.
He is survived by his wife, Ann of nearly 59 years; children, Lori (Rick) of Worthington, OH, Lisa of Union, KY, and Michael of Zanesville, OH; grandsons, Keegan, Zach and Marcus; close friend and brother-in-law, Robert Boyd and numerous other beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his step-father, George Grace; and sister, Judie Boyd, along with many dear in-laws and friends.
To honor his wishes, a cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
