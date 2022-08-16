Athens City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday supporting the update of city code to reflect gender-neutral language in early August.
Councilmember Micah McCarey said several city employees and Ohio University students spearheaded the effort.
“I volunteered our LGBT Center to take point on giving the city updates on gendered language in City Code,” he said.
LGBT Center graduate student staff member Lynden Caldwell, who has a master's student in linguistics, had a strong background for leading the workgroup to accomplish this task, McCarey said.
McCarey said the gendered language issues in the code were highlighted on paper thanks to Mayor Steve Patterson and the volunteers who created a legend to help work group members follow consistent rules for recommending changes.
McCarey said prior to the changes, city code always refers to “the mayor” using masculine pronouns – same with criminals too!
Here is a list of workgroup members and titles they held when the work was completed:
• Lynden Caldwell – LGBT Center graduate student staff member
• Venus Ritterberg – LGBT Center student staff member
• Remington Burwell – Vice President of Graduate Student Senate
• Gene Dockery – LGBT Affairs Commissioner of Graduate Student Senate and LGBT Center graduate student staff member
• Luvina Cooley - LGBTQ+ Affairs Commissioner of Student Senate, president of allies, LGBT Center student staff member
• Rhyan Goodman - HTC Senator who formally made the request to update language to Council
• Molly Pennington (Government Affairs Commissioner of Student Senate)
Below is the City Code Correction Key the student workgroup created, tested, and applied:
• Masculine Pronoun (he) à Noun based on context (the employee; the mayor; etc)
• Masculine Possessive Pronoun (his) à Gender Neutral Pronoun (their)
• Masculine Pronoun (him) in context where the subject is already stated in Noun form à Gender Neutral Pronoun (them)
• Pronoun Combination (he/she; his/her; his or her) à Gender Neutral Pronoun (they/them/their)
• Gendered Noun/Description (man-made; fireman; etc.) à Synonym or Gender Neutral
**Note: the verb conjugation in the sentence will likely need to be fixed
Form (manufactured; firefighter; etc.)
**Note: Once this word has been corrected, please document the rationale for the selected correction. We will be using this information for clarification purposes, but it is only necessary for this type of correction. The rationale does not need to be longer than a sentence or two, unless you believe it is necessary.
Mayor Patterson there were 450 pages worth of changes.
“Councilmember McCarey posed the question some time ago — why does our code speak to things like mayor and/or his designee or the law director the way it was worded or his designee — we have a female law director,” he said.
Patterson said he spent a week going through all of city code looking for instances like to where there is gender specific language when it comes to designees or firemen or policemen, even a reference to manhole – now called a utility cover.
Patterson said it took a lot of time to go through the code and praised council and the volunteers for their time and dedication.
“Council and others combed through the code – so it really kind of took a team to pull this thing together. A lot of credit goes to Councilmember McCarey for getting this done,” he said. “I think it sends a message that we’re on a serious mission when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Patterson said the final cost to the city was $3,000 from Municode, a company that codifies of legal documents for local governments. He said the revised codebook wouldn’t come back from the printer until early 2023. When the revised codebooks arrive, the city will replace the affected pages in its existing codebooks – page by page.
Patterson said the issue of gender-neutral language came up a recent meeting with National League of Cities Race, Equity and Inclusion Council meeting he attended.
“The fact that we are going through racial equity training and understanding what systemic racism is, what it looks like and how pervasive it is to this day – making that effort to recognize, identify and make changes where change needs to be had when it comes to racial equity – something like this fits in that same vein to where it is equity for all,” said Patterson who serves as the council’s co-vice chair. “For individuals in our LGBTQ+ community to see proper pronouns – the changes in that narrative within our own code is being changed. Instead of he/she – getting rid of that and becoming gender neutral.”
