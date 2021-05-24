1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,210 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (two new, including the weekend) and 59 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 34 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,097,866 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,709 COVID-related deaths.
2. AHS graduation photos. The class of 2021 graduated from Athens High School on Saturday. For photos, see www.athensmessenger.com.
3. This day in cinema history. On May 25, 1977, the words “May the Force be with you,” were heard by audiences for the first time when “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope” premiered. The film changed the movie industry for good and launched a franchise that has inspired fans for generations.
