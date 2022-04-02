When you have been around as long we have, 174 years, change is inevitable. For example, we are not just a newspaper, but a multimedia company able to communicate with our audience on a number of social media platforms. We are an event company, a magazine company and we can help with direct mail. Our audience reach, because of this, is larger than ever and we have adapted to a changing environment to serve our audience.
Also, we are adapting with a new team of journalists starting with our new editor this week, Allan Brown. Allan along with Bret Bevens and Tracey Maine will compliment Kevin Wiseman and John Halley to bring you everything you need to know about Athens and the surrounding area. Allan plans to bring new correspondents in to help round out our coverage. Local news and content will be our passion and we plan to improve on this in the coming months.
Allan will tell you a little bit about him in today’s paper but we are excited that he will be to leading our multimedia team in new directions that I think you will like.
Recording History is our Legacy is our tagline and in our 174th year, we plan to be better than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.