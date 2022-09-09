Last month Congress passed into law a climate bill authorizing a $369 billion investment for climate and renewable energy development. This is four times more that the last climate bill in 2009. You would think everyone would welcome the resulting clean energy and jobs this investment in the future will bring. But not Ohio Republicans.
In October 2021 the Ohio legislature passed a bill giving county boards of commissioners veto power over large renewable energy projects. So far, ten counties have passed resolutions blocking new utility scale wind and/or solar projects within all or parts of their jurisdictions.
Two more counties are considering such a move. In another county, an initiative to reverse a ban will be on the ballot in November.
All Democrats plus a few Republicans opposed this state law but the ultra-rightists who control state government prevailed and sometimes-moderate Governor Mike DeWine signed it. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, which usually sides with the conservatives, opposed the bill since it will block new jobs.
Renewable energy opponents made outrageous claims — depicting a wind turbine on fire, solar panels leaking toxic chemicals into the soil. No such authority has been given to locals to block large oil and gas developments, such as fracking, something fracking opponents have sought for years.
While throwing roadblocks in the way of renewable energy development in Ohio, state Republicans promote more oil and gas infrastructure projects.House Bill 685, the ENERGIZE Ohio bill co-sponsored our own Jay Edwards, has recently been introduced. It would provide free loans and tax breaks for new gas pipelines “to promote the use of Ohio’s abundant natural gas energy ... for future job growth and economic development.”
“Jobs” is the favorite word of all politicians. So what kind of investments create the most jobs? A study done in Belmont County, Ohio’s leading gas-producing county, showed that just 9% of the money invested in natural gas production went to wages and jobs. In the economy as a whole, labor share is closer to 60 cents on the dollar. So Edwards’ bill would produce the least number of jobs.
Oil and gas is a mature industry in Ohio. It certainly had a growth spurt in the last two decades with fracking. But oil and gas are fossil fuels and their production will eventually peak and then decline, as did coal in the last century.
On the other hand, the sun will always shine and wind will always blow.
Investment in renewable energy yields energy and jobs that will always be with us. The potential for growth is huge. The climate crisis demands we make the switch as soon as possible.
