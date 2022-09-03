The Messenger has had several articles that could be related.
Bounty on the Bricks, a fundraiser, and another about Smart Growth in America 2022 that highlights “Dangerous by Design”, the way we design streets that contribute to traffic deaths in Ohio. The one is upbeat and provides for the very poor, however, the event itself closes a certain portion of a street to facilitate the dinner.
Bravo! Who wants a bunch of cars, trucks, and motorcycles driving noisily and dangerously past people trying to enjoy a meal? The other article is a bit of a downer highlighting the escalating rate of deaths for pedestrians in Ohio, especially in our big cities. It cites the close proximity of traffic, especially speeding traffic, to vulnerable people.
There is also the discussion of two-way traffic on Court Street. I see some push back on that idea because perhaps now OU students crossing the street in the middle of the block will have to look both ways before walking out in front of giant SUVs and pickups. To me the question is: why do cars and trucks have to drive through the very center of this town to get from point A to point B? There are parking opportunities within a block of Court Street for those who MUST drive.
Turn the two blocks of Court Street into a pedestrian zone. Allow merchants to bring their wares out onto the sidewalks. Allow the kiosks and food trucks to park in the zone instead of in weird places inconvenient to residents and visitors. Bring back the farmers’ market. While accommodating deliveries to businesses during certain periods, this would allow people to enjoy a car-free quiet and safe environment with benches and tables. This might give incentive to businesses besides bars to reinvigorate the uptown shopping that we had not so long ago. Studies have shown that people on foot spend more time shopping and buy more than those in cars.
The reputation of Athens as an interesting place to visit for out-of-towners might be established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.