Editor’s Note: The following is a statement from Helen Mac Murray, an attorney representing U.S. Reserve, in response to a Messenger journalist’s questions.
Thank you for reaching out to the U.S. Reserve for its side of the story. I represent U.S. Reserve. It is true that the company is experiencing longer ship times than it would prefer. However, it is fully complying with state and federal requirements regarding these delays and are timely notifying customers of the anticipated ship dates and when there are changes to that date. The Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act’s administrative rules require a seller to deliver a product within 8 weeks of when the consumer pays for the product. https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-administrative-code/rule-109:4-3-09 The FTC’s “Mail Order Rule” requires a seller to deliver the product within 30 days or to state the delivery time. If the delivery time is longer than these time periods, the seller must contact the consumer, inform them of the new delivery date, and honor any refund requests. https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-16/chapter-I/subchapter-D/part-435
My client is doing exactly that. It informs the consumer when they purchase the product of the anticipated ship date and then contact them if it will extend beyond the promised date or the dates required by law. It immediately refunds any consumer who does not want to wait any longer. My client has issued many refunds. My client has also taken financial and logistical steps to ensure the prompt delivery of its product. They anticipate that shipping wait times will be decreasing soon.
Yesterday, my client received a BBB complaint from [redacted customer’s name] who had apparently contacted The Messenger. Coincidentally, [redacted customer’s name] received and signed for her coins yesterday (my client had previously called her at the end of the 8 week period and advised her of the shipping delay). Unfortunately, my client’s review of the customer service issues [redacted customer’s name] raised proved true. Due to increased call volume, my client had engaged a third-party call center. During the time [redacted customer’s name] was calling, they were many transition issues with the call center. My client has revised the new process for the call center to get one call resolution by establishing a Tier 2 agent that would be empowered to do everything the internal agents could do without the need for a callback. Additionally, one of the agents with whom [redacted customer’s name] spoke was terminated for how that person handled calls. For all of [redacted customer’s name] troubles, my client has refunded her the full purchase price and she can keep the coins she received.
My client tries to create interesting and exciting ads that catch consumers’ eyes much like any retailer. The ads contain a significant amount of information which works well in an article-type ad. The company sells authentic U.S. government coins but does not pretend to be affiliated with the U.S. government. My client uses common words such as “national” or “federated” in their company names. Certainly, companies like National Enquirer and Federated Department Stores are examples of how these words are commonly used in a commercial setting. To ensure consumers understand that they are buying from a commercial company, in its Walking Liberty ad, my client mentions the name of the company five times including in the first sentence of the main article. It mentions its name in three of the first four paragraphs of the State Silver Bank Rolls ad. It mentions its name four times in the first three paragraphs of the vault bags ad. In fact, that ad specifically says in the third paragraph, “Don’t thank the Government.” My client gives conscious thought to how to portray the sale of U.S. government coins but without confusing a consumer into thinking they are buying from the U.S. government. In fact, they retained me, the former chief of the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to assist them in this goal.
As a former prosecutor, I’ve seen lots of scams. Scams are when you order a product and you never get anything or you get silver plastic coins instead of U.S. minted coins. My client may have a temporary shipping issue, but it always sells exactly what it advertises, always complies with the state and federal delivery laws, and makes its best efforts to remediate shipping delays or any other business issue. U.S. Reserve is not a scam but it admits it’s not perfect either, especially in these crazy times. I’d be happy to answer any further questions you may have.
Again, we appreciate you taking the time to get the other side of the story. I’d be happy to answer any questions you might have.
