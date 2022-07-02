The savvy youngster knows what to read by checking the list of banned books. Those books must be interesting and powerful if some adults want to keep them hidden. It saves time to have these exciting and informative writings highlighted by banners.
Clever students can get these books from bookstores, e-stores, and friends. Removing publications from schools and libraries is futile. This also supports the publication industry and encourages them to produce more salacious radical novels and nonfiction.
Nothing makes something more attractive than trying to hide it. What fascinating secrets are prigs afraid of? Best way to grow up is to learn what drives people even if it is not nice.
Kids know more than parents think they know, but they might know them weirdly. It would be better to have those secrets of adult life better understood. Books can help, along with conversations. Saying to anyone that they cannot understand the world might discourage them, but better it can encourage investigation and reflection.
Whether it is sex or politics, profanity or blasphemy, foreign worlds, or dangerous ideas, making them taboo does not help. Instead, young people can grow in understanding and maturity at their own rate, learning more and deeper as they live, read, and talk.
