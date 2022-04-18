Our Earth Day anniversary is around the corner.
A day that originally galvanized awareness that if we do not recognize our dependence on the earth, our natural resources will become our own poison when profits override respect. Scientists have ushered warnings over and over again about the warming planet, and the polluting of our air, water and soil. As a former Hospice nurse, I know the devastating effect a terminal illness has on a family.
Being a witness of that grief over and over again has had a profound effect on my own psyche. And it is that same grief that resounds a million fold as I imagine the big family of humankind having a “terminal illness” one that could be cured if we just have the courage to change. The causalities of climate change have already begun with wildfires, droughts, intense hurricanes, and the “100 year floods” becoming far more common.
The Oil and Gas industry (much like the tobacco companies tactics) paid millions to spin their own tale of denial to protect their stockholders. As they now see the tide turning to clean energy they are planning the same path of pollution, diverting petroleum to plastic production. The projection is an increase by 200% in plastics by 2035.
Since retiring from nursing, my own commitment has been to a grassroots effort called Athens ReThink Plastics. Our mission in a nutshell is spreading the word about the entire cycle of plastics being problematic. 50% of all plastics have been produced in the last 15 years and our oceans and marine life illustrate the tale with whales washing ashore, stomachs loaded in our throw away wrappers, and shards of hard plastics.
The sheer amount of plastic waste has become so pervasive that we can not as individuals alone pick up enough litter, recycle our way out of this toxic stew. Broken down plastics (micro plastics) have been found in apple trees, human lungs and feces, placental tissue, arctic ice, the plankton miles deep in the ocean, leaving scientists to ask what havoc will ensue on our health and well being? The response from those invested in dirty energy is, don't you drive a car? Aren't you guilty, or worse. hypocrite?
A strategy to divert attention from corporate responsibility has worked well in the past, but no longer should we fall prey. While we all have our individual responsibilities to be good stewards, it is critical we take collective action as a community to ensure governing bodies and industry do their part.
Please come visit our booth at the Earth Day event Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Nelsonville Square to find out how you can become involved in the efforts of Athens ReThink Plastics.
We will have our sturdy up cycled bags to give away, as well as simple ideas of what you can do in your personal life, as well as addressing decision makers.
We will also be at Seamen's Grocery Store in Athens Saturday at 2pm with our colorful bags (1 reusable bag is said to replace at least 700 single use bags!). We will stay until we run out or until 6 p.m. Perhaps you saw them last summer at our area libraries during Plastic Free July? Can't make it to either event? Check us out on Facebook. Athens ReThink Plastics welcomes all to our tent. We all need clean air and water, regardless of our different viewpoints, that is truly our common ground.
Janalee Stock
Member of Athens ReThink Plastics
