CHEERS...

- To Black History Month. The month of February has been observed as Black History Month since the 1970s, when it began as a way to remember and honor important people and events in African American history that have helped shape the country.

- To Groundhog Day. Both Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring when they emerged from their burrows and did not see their shadows. While we can’t say that these traditions are scientific, we’re still hoping the rodents are right.

JEERS...

- School closings. With such a large percentage of kids out sick, many area schools have had cancellations. We hope they can get back to a regular routine soon.

