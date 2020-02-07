CHEERS...
- To Black History Month. The month of February has been observed as Black History Month since the 1970s, when it began as a way to remember and honor important people and events in African American history that have helped shape the country.
- To Groundhog Day. Both Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring when they emerged from their burrows and did not see their shadows. While we can’t say that these traditions are scientific, we’re still hoping the rodents are right.
JEERS...
- School closings. With such a large percentage of kids out sick, many area schools have had cancellations. We hope they can get back to a regular routine soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.